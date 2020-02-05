Langley Township council heard presentations on capital spending and options for reducing taxes or funding more projects at the Monday, Feb. 3 meeting. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley man wants excessive taxation to impact councillor salaries

Local letter writer wonders what happened to living within one’s means

Dear Editor,

What will it take to open the eyes of Langley Township councillors to the fact that year after year of compounding increasing property taxes, that are two to four times the rate of inflation, are unsustainable for many of us who have to pay them?

Whatever happened to the common sense principal of living within our means?

With the exception of Coun. Kim Richter, it seems the rest of council is very comfortable with this level of excessive taxation. This is another component of the high cost of home ownership.

What we need are councillors who know how to hold the line on public spending, are able to set priorities, and get good value for the money that has to be spent.

Public expectations have to be tempered, and sound financial management should be the standard.

Maybe what we should have is a system in place whereby the percentage of excessive spending – the amount over the current rate of inflation – is deducted by the same percentage from the wages of council.

This may help council to focus more on the reality of the situation.

Watch for those who vote to carry on with the status quo and support this out of control spending, and vote accordingly in the next municipal election.

Ken Lind, Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langleys missing out on cannabis tax money

Just Posted

VIDEO: Aldergrove students surprise volunteer who cooks them breakfast each morning

Shortreed Elementary breakfast program lead Bella Howat has had to step down due to health concerns

CBSA union members stage first B.C. rally at Lower Mainland border crossing

CBSA demonstrators demand wage increase, improved work-life balance, and better and pension reform

Communication, confidence, and networking all topics covered at Women in Leadership seminars

PacificSport Fraser Valley hosts workshops at Langley Events Centre for women in athletics

LETTER: Langley man wants excessive taxation to impact councillor salaries

Local letter writer wonders what happened to living within one’s means

VIDEO: Record-setting win by Giants over Americans

A dozen goals on home ice at Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Cold comfort from U.S. softwood lumber decision, B.C. industry says

Canadian producers keep paying in ‘Groundhog Day’ dispute

CBSA union members stage rally at Peace Arch border crossing

Union president says it will continue to assess “pressure tactics”

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky manoeuvre to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Most Read