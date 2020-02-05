LETTER: Langley man wants excessive taxation to impact councillor salaries

Langley Township council heard presentations on capital spending and options for reducing taxes or funding more projects at the Monday, Feb. 3 meeting. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

What will it take to open the eyes of Langley Township councillors to the fact that year after year of compounding increasing property taxes, that are two to four times the rate of inflation, are unsustainable for many of us who have to pay them?

Whatever happened to the common sense principal of living within our means?

With the exception of Coun. Kim Richter, it seems the rest of council is very comfortable with this level of excessive taxation. This is another component of the high cost of home ownership.

What we need are councillors who know how to hold the line on public spending, are able to set priorities, and get good value for the money that has to be spent.

Public expectations have to be tempered, and sound financial management should be the standard.

Maybe what we should have is a system in place whereby the percentage of excessive spending – the amount over the current rate of inflation – is deducted by the same percentage from the wages of council.

This may help council to focus more on the reality of the situation.

Watch for those who vote to carry on with the status quo and support this out of control spending, and vote accordingly in the next municipal election.

Ken Lind, Langley