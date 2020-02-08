LETTER: Langley man warns of science being corrupted by climate change industry

A local man is concerned about the money sunk into climate change

Dear Editor,

Is science being corrupted by the power of money?

Scientist/environmentalist Tony Heller [realclimatescience.com] has been exposing how climate science is being manipulated, falsified and corrupted with his series of YouTube videos. His science credentials are unprecedented. See his website, ‘Who is Tony Heller’?

https://realclimatescience.com/who-is-tony-heller/

We all know that money is at the core of corruption in most things.

Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th president of USA (1953 to 1961) in his famous January 1961 farewell address, expressed deep concern of the centralization of funding in the federal government.

His address was remembered well for his warning of the huge “Military Industrial Complex” creating misplaced power and being abused in unwarranted wars. This all came true… see YouTube video.

Many of us skeptics tend to think of the advent of money corrupting science as a phenomena of recent times, however we were warned of this in that same address 59 years ago.

Eisenhower recognized that with the technological revolution, research became central, complex and evermore costly with funding of science increasingly controlled by the federal govvernment. (government contracts, etc.) hence the likelihood of abuse.

Quote; “The prospect of domination of the nations scholars by federal employment, project allocation and the power of money is ever present, and is gravely to be regarded. Yet in holding scientific discovery in respect as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific – technological elite”.

Eisenhower’s foresight all came true as this is where we are at today.

The climate change industry has rapidly expanded and is now estimated at over $1 trillion dollars annually.

Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Roland Seguin, Langley

