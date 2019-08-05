LETTER: Langley man’s message to LGBTQ+: Enough with the attention seeking

Dear Editor,
I firmly agree with Ginny VanderHorst [Online LETTER: Langley City resident argues rainbow flag is about exclusion, not inclusion] who states, rainbow flags, not necessary, no thank you!
Enough is enough.
I, for one, agree totally with the LGBTQ community and their right to be who they are and to be included just the same as the rest of us.
What I don’t agree to is the constant promotional barrage fermented, I believe, by a small minority who need constant attention to and reassurance of their differences.
Jeff Laurie, Langley