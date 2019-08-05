A pride flag was raised outside Langley City hall on July 29. Residents are divided on pride and LGBTQ+ issues. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley man’s message to LGBTQ+: Enough with the attention seeking

A local letter writer supports LGBTQ+ people but is critical of some of the behaviours he sees.

Dear Editor,

I firmly agree with Ginny VanderHorst [Online LETTER: Langley City resident argues rainbow flag is about exclusion, not inclusion] who states, rainbow flags, not necessary, no thank you!

Enough is enough.

I, for one, agree totally with the LGBTQ community and their right to be who they are and to be included just the same as the rest of us.

What I don’t agree to is the constant promotional barrage fermented, I believe, by a small minority who need constant attention to and reassurance of their differences.

Jeff Laurie, Langley

