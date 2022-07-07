Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Screengrab)

LETTER: Langley MLA’s legacy forever linked to money laundering investigation

Letter writer said the buck stops with Coleman as minister

Dear Editor,

Re: [Report critical of MLA, Langley Advance Times, June 23]

I read with interest the article regarding the in actions of the two Liberal ministers who were in charge of gaming.

The report does not say the corruption was found on the part of any politician.

But a blind willfulness to do nothing is obvious to everyone, and they cannot escape that the blame lies with them for allowing it to continue.

Politicians will always bleat and squeal when the finger is correctly pointed directly at them.

Did Kevin Falcon (who was an insider then) know?

A good bet would be he did and that is why he resigned his seat probably disgusted at what he saw that was not going to change.

Now he is back after the passing of that Christie Clark Liberal regime and the ouster of most of those at the top.

Coleman cannot escape the blame here even though no “corruption” was proven. This all happened on his watch, that by definition makes him culpable.

He didn’t do the job as minister and MLA that he was well paid to do. Failure is there for everyone to see.

And that is his legacy.

Douglas Kinton, Clayton

.

• READ MORE: Money laundering report calls for new law enforcement unit

.

