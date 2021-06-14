LETTER: Langley mom hopes to incite sign ‘war’ to send messages to grads

Dear Editor,
I’d like to see Langley businesses create a sign war to send cheeky love to the 2021 grads of Langley!
This year’s grad class has not only lost the grad celebrations along with clubs and teams all year long but also the litle things like eating lunch together or goofing around in the halls… You go to class and leave the school as soon as possible.
Let’s show them they are seen and appreciated by Langley with signage and fun banter throughout our beautiful City and Township.
Joan Hurley, Langley
