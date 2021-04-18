LETTER: Langley mom irked at irresponsible people getting vaccinated ahead of front-liners

Dear Editor,
Jeff Christian’s letter [Whistler wrong call, Langley Advance Times, April 15] was totally on point and said exactly what I feel.
We have a son who is a high school teacher in Langley, and we worry every day about him contacting one of these new variants.
It seems like people behaving badly and irresponsibly with a sense of entitlement get vaccinated first ahead of first responders and teachers/school staff.
It’s just wrong.
Julie Cawdell, Langley City
