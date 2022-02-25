LETTER: Langley mom questions policy requiring parents in pool during kids lessons

Township making it impossible to have kids in swim lessons, parent argues

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Township Rec.,

I was recently made aware of a new policy that requires children to have a parent in the water with them during swimming lessons.

Can you please explain the reasoning for this? If this is a COVID measure, it seems counter intuitive to double the number of people using the pool space and change rooms.

Additionally, part of swimming lessons is to foster child independence in the water. Are parents supposed to stay by their child’s side the entire time? Even in Swim Kids 1 and 2 when they swim lengths? If not, then why is the parent in the water?

Aside from this rule not making much sense to me, it puts a strain on parents wanting to register two kids, or parents with children not in lessons (ie. younger siblings).

My children have missed two years of swimming lessons, and I see no reason to create new barriers.

I look forward to hearing how this policy benefits Township residents.

Lora Hyde, Brookswood

.

• READ MORE: afs

• READ MORE: adf

.

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor