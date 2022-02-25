Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley mom questions policy requiring parents in pool during kids lessons

Township making it impossible to have kids in swim lessons, parent argues

Dear Township Rec.,

I was recently made aware of a new policy that requires children to have a parent in the water with them during swimming lessons.

Can you please explain the reasoning for this? If this is a COVID measure, it seems counter intuitive to double the number of people using the pool space and change rooms.

Additionally, part of swimming lessons is to foster child independence in the water. Are parents supposed to stay by their child’s side the entire time? Even in Swim Kids 1 and 2 when they swim lengths? If not, then why is the parent in the water?

Aside from this rule not making much sense to me, it puts a strain on parents wanting to register two kids, or parents with children not in lessons (ie. younger siblings).

My children have missed two years of swimming lessons, and I see no reason to create new barriers.

I look forward to hearing how this policy benefits Township residents.

Lora Hyde, Brookswood

.

• READ MORE: afs

• READ MORE: adf

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: ICBC still not agile enough even with online renewals

Just Posted

The line dancing club gathered to celebrate reopening of Brookswood Seniors’ Centre. The theme of the event was ‘two’ in reference to the date, Feb. 22, 2022. The dancers wore tutus (two twos) and walls were decorated with cut outs of number two. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley line dancers celebrate reopening of seniors’ centre

Virgin Radio’s Nira Arora is the guest speaker at the 19th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards on March 10 in Abbotsford.
Nira Arora guest speaker at Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

By a narrow margin Metro Vancouver directors have signed off on an amendment to redesignate South Campbell Heights lands for industrial use. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
Metro Vancouver board endorses Surrey’s South Campbell Heights development plan

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley mom questions policy requiring parents in pool during kids lessons