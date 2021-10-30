LETTER: Langley mom uses poetry to foster Halloween manners

Dear Editor,
I wrote this poem last year just before Halloween. We used it in poster format at our door to encourage kids to take just one bag of candy – we strung our candy along our garage door last year – and to make parents and older kids smile and give them something to laugh about along their trick-or-treating journey.
Take one, if you dare
But not all, you must share
Be kind, stay safe
And good times will be seen
By all who trick-or-treat
This Halloween
But if you dare defy this goodwill of ours
Bewarned, beware the looming, terrible hours
You will get sick, your teeth will rot
Your tummy will ache, your nose will snot
And all the candy you got, so keen!
Will be your curse this Halloween
Comply, and all will be well
You will feel good, you will feel swell
Enjoy your treats you will be able
With your friends at the table
Now brush your teeth, go to sleep
Your head on your pillow lean
We wish you all a lovely night
and Happy Halloween!
Magdalena Rudzik, Walnut Grove
