LETTER: Langley mom uses poetry to foster Halloween manners

One woman’s COVID-safety measures encouraged kids not to take more than their fair share of goodies

A Walnut Grove resident is hoping a Halloween poem will help set the right tone for Oct. 31 activities. (Waste Management photo)

Dear Editor,

I wrote this poem last year just before Halloween. We used it in poster format at our door to encourage kids to take just one bag of candy – we strung our candy along our garage door last year – and to make parents and older kids smile and give them something to laugh about along their trick-or-treating journey.

Take one, if you dare

But not all, you must share

Be kind, stay safe

And good times will be seen

By all who trick-or-treat

This Halloween

But if you dare defy this goodwill of ours

Bewarned, beware the looming, terrible hours

You will get sick, your teeth will rot

Your tummy will ache, your nose will snot

And all the candy you got, so keen!

Will be your curse this Halloween

Comply, and all will be well

You will feel good, you will feel swell

Enjoy your treats you will be able

With your friends at the table

Now brush your teeth, go to sleep

Your head on your pillow lean

We wish you all a lovely night

and Happy Halloween!

Magdalena Rudzik, Walnut Grove

