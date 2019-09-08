Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley motorist grateful Township finally rebuilt turn lane

A local letter writer speculates that many people will have hit the curb on a poorly designed lane

Dear Editor,

I would like to congratulate the Township of Langley for completing the right turn lane radius from 40th Avenue. onto 200th Street.

I first complained about the corner after damaging my right wheel rim while attempting to perform a right turn onto 200th Street 10 years ago. After complaining that the alignment of the sidewalk did not allow for a vehicle to make a legal turn into the curb lane, I was told that there was nothing wrong with the way it had been constructed.

I would hate to estimate the number of rims and tires that have been damaged after coming into contact with the concrete curb. Not only was it a cause of damage to vehicles, it was also extremely dangerous for pedestrians waiting to use the crosswalk.

After 10 years , the noise of car rims scraping against concrete has ceased. Well done.

Alan Ross, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Ontario man mourns Langley boy’s death
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: It’s an uphill battle to build the nanny state

Just Posted

Giants defeat Cougars

Langley-based team now has a four-and-one preseason record

Carson Crimeni laid to rest

Private internment service held for Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Victoria

Pre-season win on home ice in Langley for G-Men

VIDEO: Rider suffers serious injuries in motorcycle versus van crash

Friday afternoon collision in Langley closed roads for several hours

Langley City alive with classic cars the night before Cruise-In

Drivers brought their cars out for a drive through the City centre

VIDEO: Andreescu beats Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become first Canadian U.S. Open singles champ

19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is a Grand Slam winner

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Threats, abuse move from online to real world, McKenna now requires security

It’s a level of protection even cabinet ministers don’t usually get

Canadian officials monitor reports of vaping-linked illnesses in the U.S.

Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting

B.C. VIEWS: It’s an uphill battle to build the nanny state

Training positions added, filling them is another question

Powerful storm Dorian slams into Maritimes

‘Very dangerous’ weather event causing widespread power outages, damage

Most Read