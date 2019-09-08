LETTER: Langley motorist grateful Township finally rebuilt turn lane

A local letter writer speculates that many people will have hit the curb on a poorly designed lane

Dear Editor,

I would like to congratulate the Township of Langley for completing the right turn lane radius from 40th Avenue. onto 200th Street.

I first complained about the corner after damaging my right wheel rim while attempting to perform a right turn onto 200th Street 10 years ago. After complaining that the alignment of the sidewalk did not allow for a vehicle to make a legal turn into the curb lane, I was told that there was nothing wrong with the way it had been constructed.

I would hate to estimate the number of rims and tires that have been damaged after coming into contact with the concrete curb. Not only was it a cause of damage to vehicles, it was also extremely dangerous for pedestrians waiting to use the crosswalk.

After 10 years , the noise of car rims scraping against concrete has ceased. Well done.

Alan Ross, Langley