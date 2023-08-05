Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley motorist with dead battery shocked by roadside helper’s kindness

Local resident regrets not finding out more about a Good Samaritan who came to the rescue

Dear Editor,

It was around 6 p.m., Friday, July 21. We were heading home along 32nd Avenue towards Langley, after a long day babysitting in Tsawwassen. We had just passed through 168th Street intersection and pulled over to the side of the road to make a telephone call. On trying to restart our car, it was clear we had a problem.

Though aware our battery was past its prime, the dramatic collapse brought on by hazard lights usage was a jarring realization. I’m partial to old-style manual gear change. My wife’s [automatic vehicle] further reinforced my disapproval of things modern and “un-push-start-able!”

We were left with three options. A long slog, walking, hitching a ride or calling a taxi. Back at home was a second vehicle and a source of “jumpstarting.”

My wife suggested she stand roadside displaying our yellow jumper cables. However, given it was the last day of a work week at a time of peak traffic, I had little faith of any assistance forthcoming along that congested road. And besides, we simply don’t live in those times anymore. With that, I began my search for a taxi before that battery-operated device, too, would expire on us.

Then out of the blue, it happened!

Someone in a Chevy Silverado, a more or less 2010 model pickup truck, driving west had interpreted our situation. Somehow in the close confines of a crowded intersection he swung his vehicle around and pulled up behind us. Equally remarkable in his effort to help was the burden of a trailer and boat he was towing. Then, as if a familiar old friend from way back, this good-natured soul produced a portable battery boosting device and in no time had our Honda Civic purring away.

What kind of a person still does this sort of thing? Who was he? Where did he come from? How was he raised?

Lost are such details during the heat of the moment. As always in hindsight, it seems, a measure of regret for what felt like inadequate acknowledgement and gratitude.

No doubt about it, his generosity came at some inconvenience to him. While these sentiments may never reach this “Good Samaritan,” for us, this act of kindness will be remembered and retold.

Thank you, big time, stranger!

Barry Hemsley, Langley

• READ MORE: Langley senior grateful to Good Samaritan who saved his life

• READ MORE: Good Samaritan helps Walnut Grove senior with dementia get home safely

