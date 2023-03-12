LETTER: Langley MP defends Liberals’ online streaming bill

Dear Editor,

I want to set the record straight about the misinformation going around surrounding Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act Bill. Canadians are being misled by the Conservative opposition and other sources of disinformation into believing that Bill C-11 is a censorship bill and would restrict what content Canadians see.

Here are the facts: Bill C-11 is not a censorship bill. It does not dictate what content Canadians see. It does not dictate what content Canadians can upload. And most importantly, no government, Liberal or other, has the power to pick and choose which voices are amplified.

The Broadcasting Act is outdated. For decades, it guaranteed the creation of Canadian movies, TV shows, and music that make us proud, but today, streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ benefit from the Canadian market while having no responsibility toward Canadian artists and creators. Bill C-11 asks online streaming platforms to showcase and contribute to the creation of Canadian culture.

Canadians will always have the right to choose what media they consume. The government will have no control over the content of media. All we’re asking is for streaming platforms to amplify and create more Canadian content, embracing Canada’s cultural sovereignty.

At the centre of the definition of Canadian programs for decades has been the principle that Canadian programs are first and foremost content made by Canadians. I recommend everyone read the text of the bill, and please reach out to my office if you have further questions about the bill’s intentions.

MP John Aldag, Cloverdale-Langley City

