John Aldag is the MP for Cloverdale-Langley City. (Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)

John Aldag is the MP for Cloverdale-Langley City. (Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)

LETTER: Langley MP defends Liberals’ online streaming bill

John Aldag said Canada’s broadcasting legislation is outdated and needs to change due to technology

Dear Editor,

I want to set the record straight about the misinformation going around surrounding Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act Bill. Canadians are being misled by the Conservative opposition and other sources of disinformation into believing that Bill C-11 is a censorship bill and would restrict what content Canadians see.

Here are the facts: Bill C-11 is not a censorship bill. It does not dictate what content Canadians see. It does not dictate what content Canadians can upload. And most importantly, no government, Liberal or other, has the power to pick and choose which voices are amplified.

The Broadcasting Act is outdated. For decades, it guaranteed the creation of Canadian movies, TV shows, and music that make us proud, but today, streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ benefit from the Canadian market while having no responsibility toward Canadian artists and creators. Bill C-11 asks online streaming platforms to showcase and contribute to the creation of Canadian culture.

Canadians will always have the right to choose what media they consume. The government will have no control over the content of media. All we’re asking is for streaming platforms to amplify and create more Canadian content, embracing Canada’s cultural sovereignty.

At the centre of the definition of Canadian programs for decades has been the principle that Canadian programs are first and foremost content made by Canadians. I recommend everyone read the text of the bill, and please reach out to my office if you have further questions about the bill’s intentions.

MP John Aldag, Cloverdale-Langley City

.

• READ MORE: LETTER: Conservative MP sounds off on online streaming bill

• READ MORE: Senate passes Liberals’ controversial online streaming bill with amendments

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PAINFUL TRUTH: Face value is not enough

Just Posted

The Langley Seniors Clinic brings together the expertise of nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, dietitians, pharmacists and other health-care professionals. (Fraser Health/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LIVING 60+: Langley’s seniors clinic pools expert talent

John Aldag is the MP for Cloverdale-Langley City. (Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)
LETTER: Langley MP defends Liberals’ online streaming bill

Cocaine – still illegal. (Black Press Media files)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Face value is not enough

Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman stopped 38 shots, but his teammates couldn’t get past his Kamloops Blazers counterpart Matthew Kieper Saturday night, March 11, at the Sandman Centre, as the B.C. Division leaders overwhelmed Vancouver 6-0. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blanked by Kamloops Blazers

Pop-up banner image