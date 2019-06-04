LETTER: Langley MP needs to stop complaining about Conservatives

Why would the Conservative Party of Canada website post lies?

Dear Editor,

I learned of the “huge tax breaks to the biggest polluters” [Misrepresentations disappointing, Langley Advance Times, May 24 Letters] from the Conservative Party of Canada website. Why would they lie?

The carbon tax in B.C. is provincial, not federal. But in other provinces, like Ontario, the carbon tax is federal, not provincial.

So Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax comes into some provinces and costs more on gas and everything else.

The middle class in Canada are taxed a lot, and it’s making it harder for everybody to live.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag needs to quit complaining about the Conservatives all the time, and start taking responsibility for the Liberal failures.

Dean Clark, Langley

