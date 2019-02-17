Hugh Barbour recently has his vehicle broken into and instruments of his and others stolen. (Submitted photo)

LETTER: Langley musician warns other about leaving instruments in vehicles

The tools of his trade were stolen in a vehicle break-in and will be costly to replace.

Dear Editor,

My name is Hugh Barbour, I work at Long & Mcquade in Langley.

[Feb. 14] I awoke to a police officer calling me saying that my car had been broken into. This was surprising and annoying as I live in a nice community in Willoughby and have never experienced any criminal activities of this sort.

In the car was a large amount of rented music equipment from Long & Mcquade who kindly sponsored the charity open mic I was hosting in Fort Langley. I also had my personal percussion bag in there with the tools I use every week for making music.

I have to pay $1,000 for new windows and potentially a large amount for the rental.

I have posted on Facebook and learned that many people in the music community have been subject to this type of crime.

I would like someone to write a headline piece warning people about the dangers of leaving music gear in a car/van. These criminals stop at nothing to access gear.

If you ask a musician about theft, the likelihood is that they themselves, or someone they know has been a victim of theft. This can range from a few dollars worth of cables to tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Music equipment is the same as carpenters’ tools. We cannot work, generate income or provide services without them. Try going for a whole day without listening to music – it is integral to everything we do.

On behalf of artists in the Lower Mainland, please, let’s raise awareness of how dangerous and costly it is to leave anything in your vehicle overnight.

Hugh Barbour, Langley

