LETTER: Langley neighbourhood left behind in playground planning

Dear Editor,

When are we going to see a playground for our children at Yorkson Community Park? Our dogs have better play facilities, and I’m bewildered why the Township thought to prioritize two dog playgrounds over even a slide for our children?

I’ve lived here for 4.5 years, and there has been no progress at this park yet there are new housing developments being built with more and more children moving in. The Carvolth development began after we moved here and opened their splash park and playground this summer. Our community needs a space!

Why is our council so sluggish when it comes to community space?

Every year that passes, construction costs increase.

This issue is at the forefront of my mind for the upcoming elections. I don’t want empty promises or fancy slogans that are forgotten when they’re elected. We need real progress made, and anyone who can commit to that, will get my vote.

Michele Damjanovic, Willoughby

