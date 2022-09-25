Fast-growing parts of the community lack playground space, a letter writer argues. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fast-growing parts of the community lack playground space, a letter writer argues. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley neighbourhood left behind in playground planning

Yorkson area needs more amenities for kids, local resident says

Dear Editor,

When are we going to see a playground for our children at Yorkson Community Park? Our dogs have better play facilities, and I’m bewildered why the Township thought to prioritize two dog playgrounds over even a slide for our children?

I’ve lived here for 4.5 years, and there has been no progress at this park yet there are new housing developments being built with more and more children moving in. The Carvolth development began after we moved here and opened their splash park and playground this summer. Our community needs a space!

Why is our council so sluggish when it comes to community space?

Every year that passes, construction costs increase.

This issue is at the forefront of my mind for the upcoming elections. I don’t want empty promises or fancy slogans that are forgotten when they’re elected. We need real progress made, and anyone who can commit to that, will get my vote.

Michele Damjanovic, Willoughby

.

• READ MORE: City rolls out adventure playground

• READ MORE: Local library network has a ‘playground’

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

infrastructureLangley TownshipLetter to the Editorparks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Langley losing affordable housing units

Just Posted

Otter Co-ops CEO Jack Nicholson was awarded businessperson of the year at the 2021 chamber of commerce Business Excellence Award ceremony, which was held virtually. (Screengrab)
Langley chamber devulges business excellence shortlist

Fast-growing parts of the community lack playground space, a letter writer argues. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley neighbourhood left behind in playground planning

Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith has felt a difference in her nine-year-old stallion, Fenelon WF won their first U25 event at tbird on on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the CSI3* BCHJA Fall Finale. (Quinn Saunders/tbird)
Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith rides to victory in her first U25 event at tbird

Langley’s Charlie Farquharson has created a second song in honour of Canada’s veterans, this time for organizers of the annual veterans walk held on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley student creates song to honour veterans