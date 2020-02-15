LETTER: Langley neighbourhood needs more trails

Rural qualities that made Langley special being lost in rapid development of Willoughby

Dear Editor,

Huge developments are coming in the Willougby area. It’s great that there are some park and facilities nearby, LEC and Routley.

What is sorely lacking is space to just walk in nature. The “trails” are pretty much sidewalks no matter what you call them.

Hopefully the Township of Langley has had the foresight to include an urban forest and trails between 74 and 80th Avenues, west of 200th Street.

Just look at a map of Willoughby. It’s apparent that the rural qualities that made Langley a special place have been replaced with density and the money that brings.

We are jamming people in but not holding developers and the Township to keep our community liveable.

Willougby has already been left out with elementary schools. Can we at least get a park?

Heather Koga, Willoughby

