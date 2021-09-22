LETTER: Langley neighbourhoods need parking

Residents should have parking options near where they live, letter writer argues

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Do you like a solution for parking in Langley?

Take all cars from the streets people use for a storage.

City and bylaw officers try their best with the tools they have. Give the homeowners and tenants their parkings for where they live. They pay there taxes, too.

Konstatin Barboutis, Willoughby

