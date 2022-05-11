LETTER: Langley newspaper’s web poll on boosting Canada’s NATO rule gets resounding ‘no’

Letter writer says U.S. benefits by protecting Canada

Dear Editor,

The recent poll question, “ Given the Russian invasion of Ukraine should Canada increase the size of its military and its role in NATO?

The short answer is no.

One of the strongest military in the world is on our southern border.

It is in their best interest to protect us.

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

