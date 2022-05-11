LETTER: Langley newspaper’s web poll on boosting Canada’s NATO rule gets resounding ‘no’

Dear Editor,
The recent poll question, “ Given the Russian invasion of Ukraine should Canada increase the size of its military and its role in NATO?
The short answer is no.
One of the strongest military in the world is on our southern border.
It is in their best interest to protect us.
Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge
.
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.