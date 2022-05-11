Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley newspaper’s web poll on boosting Canada’s NATO rule gets resounding ‘no’

Letter writer says U.S. benefits by protecting Canada

Dear Editor,

The recent poll question, “ Given the Russian invasion of Ukraine should Canada increase the size of its military and its role in NATO?

The short answer is no.

One of the strongest military in the world is on our southern border.

It is in their best interest to protect us.

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: LETER: Would councillors want a cannabis store near their homes?

• READ MORE: LETTER: Perhaps longtime politician should retire

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorUkraine

Previous story
LETTER: Langley woman wants more done to protect workers on the job

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley newspaper’s web poll on boosting Canada’s NATO rule gets resounding ‘no’

The first big donation of the McHappy Day on Wednesday, May 11 at the Murrayville McDonald’s arrived with volunteer Lanette Salisbury, a Langley realtor who brought a $500 cheque from Homelife Benchmark Realty, then took charge of the prize wheel. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: It’s McHappy Day in Langley

Vancouver Giants have new life in their second-round playoff series with the Kamloops Blazers. The Giants held three different leads on Tuesday night, May 10, and held on to their third one in a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win dramatic 3-2 victory over Kamloops

Dr. Richard Sawatzky is a nursing professor at TWU who was recently acknowledge nationally for his research efforts. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
NURSING WEEK: Research excellence lauded