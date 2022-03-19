LETTER: Langley nurse chided about parking on public street

Dear Editor,
My daughter is an ICU nurse at Langley Memorial Hospital, for the past 6 1/2 years, and has worked there since 2008.
How would you like to come out from an exhausting 12+ hour shift that you didn’t get a washroom break or dinner break and find this note on your car?
Free parking has been lifted from LMH. Parking that should always be free for the people and support staff that save lives.
I want to rant after seeing the tears in my daughter’s eyes when she came through the door.
Perhaps Fraser Health Authority can rethink parking fees for staff?
It’s great that we aren’t required to wear masks in public spaces. Our new normal is shifting again.
But hey, COVID-19 is still with us. There are still COVID patients in our ICUs and some that do not come home.
The nurses and doctors are still working tired and exhausted from long shifts, short staffed.
They need our support, not this.
Colleen MacKinnon, Fort Langley
