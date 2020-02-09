LETTER: Langley paper’s ad for Vancouver sex show concerns local mom

A local parent encourages her children to read the newspaper to be ‘conscientious citizens’

Dear Editor,

I am disturbed that your Feb. 5 paper contains an advertisement for the Vancouver Taboo show.

My young kids collect the paper from the mailbox; these young readers will read anything that catches their eye on the kitchen table; and I would even encourage my teens and tweens to read the paper as part of their upbringing as conscientious citizens.

Advertising Vancouver’s “sexiest party”, with free “sexformative seminars”, a taboo dungeon, etc., is smut that I would expect from the Georgia Straight, not the Langley Advance Times.

I cannot leave this paper lying about. Please do your part to keep our city’s children innocent.

Julie Lornie, Langley

