LETTER: Langley park’s cherry trees will be missed

Alketa Wollf said her young brother was determined to take action when cherry trees were chopped down in City Park. (Wollf photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

I would like to share a little story about taking care of the environment and activism.

There once were beautiful cherry blossom trees that grew in City Park, that erupted into the biggest pink blossoms every spring, bringing joy to those who walked by them.

However, this past week, they were chopped down.

My whole family was heart-broken and my eight-year-old brother, Micah, was especially determined to do something about it.

His favourite movie is The Lorax, based on the book by Dr. Seuss, about a creature who stands up against trees being cut down.

Micah decided to make his own posters that said, “I am the Lorax. I speak for the trees since they don’t have tongues,” with a photo of the Lorax and the words underneath, “Stop cutting trees.”

He placed these near the stumps of the cherry blossom trees in hopes that others will see the message and speak up for the earth as well.

As Dr. Seuss says, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

Alketa Wollf, Langley City

