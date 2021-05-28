A local pastor wonders why church services must be outside but large crowds are allowed in stores. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley pastor contrasts outdoor church services with bustling shopping venues

Convincing people to follow public health guidelines can be a hard sell

Dear Editor,

COVID reflections of a Langley pastor.

It is Sunday, May 23, and I have just returned from leading a worship service, only it had to be done outside in the wind and rain. Beside me the large church building sat empty. No one was allowed in. The doors were closed.

But then, I am going home and driving on the Langley bypass and come to Willowbrook mall. Lo and behold, the place is filled with cars and the shoppers are numerous.

The doors of Costco, Home Sense, Winners and more, are all open. No one will stop you. Chances are that you do not even have to wait.

Is it thus any wonder that people of faith feel hurt and discriminated against? In B.C. you can worship at the temple of commerce but not at the temple of God.

What makes it all harder is the fact that for months I have been telling our people – obey, obey and patience, patience. Indeed, I continue to teach these things not because the government is so great but because God tells me to obey those in authority.

Yet often it hard, really hard.

James Visscher, Surrey

.

