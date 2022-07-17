LETTER: Langley poet eyes politics with skepticism

Kevin’s Song
And here we go…now as then
singing a song about Christy’s men
we won’t know where
but might know when
they’ll soon be popping up again
.
A Falcon is a bird of prey
a raptor so they say
who wants to run this province
come next election day
in his hawk eyes we’re all small game
to target from the sky
and since with politicians
each promise is a lie
wear your shades when looking up
lest one land in your eye
Gaile Froese, Langley
.
• READ MORE: Mummified wooly mammoth likely weeks old when she died
• READ MORE: Web poll: Should the B.C. Liberal Party change its name?
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.