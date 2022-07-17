LETTER: Langley poet eyes politics with skepticism

Politicians tend to look down on electorate

Kevin’s Song

And here we go…now as then

singing a song about Christy’s men

we won’t know where

but might know when

they’ll soon be popping up again

.

A Falcon is a bird of prey

a raptor so they say

who wants to run this province

come next election day

in his hawk eyes we’re all small game

to target from the sky

and since with politicians

each promise is a lie

wear your shades when looking up

lest one land in your eye

Gaile Froese, Langley

.

.

BC LiberalsBC politicsLetter to the Editor