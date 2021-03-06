LETTER: Langley politicians happy allow developers to cut down trees, letter writer argues

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? There’s various ways to submit letters to the editor

This is the latest letter from a local writer concerned about the cutting of trees on land being developed. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Langley Township council must make developers keep more trees, langleyadvancetimes.com, Feb. 4]

As long as the ‘me too’ generation demands more self-serving government services, the trees will continue to come down.

Municipal politicians find their jobs so much easier with developers money in ‘their’ pockets to provide these vote-getting services. Much easier than protecting the environment.

Jeff Laurie, Langley

Letter to the Editor