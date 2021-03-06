LETTER: Langley politicians happy allow developers to cut down trees, letter writer argues

Dear Editor,
[Re: Langley Township council must make developers keep more trees, langleyadvancetimes.com, Feb. 4]
As long as the ‘me too’ generation demands more self-serving government services, the trees will continue to come down.
Municipal politicians find their jobs so much easier with developers money in ‘their’ pockets to provide these vote-getting services. Much easier than protecting the environment.
Jeff Laurie, Langley
