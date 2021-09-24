LETTER: Langley reader appreciated reading about George’s canoe made from old pianos

Dear Editor,
Your recentnews story about George Klassen [B.C. Man ‘s “Middle Sea” canoe made of wood from old pianos, langleyadvancetimes.com, Sept. 17] has prompted me to write and thank you for publishing “feel good” stories, as well as the day-to-day madness of this pandemic reality.
Jay Carson, Langley City
