LETTER: Langley recycler irked by styrofoam rules

Rresident must make a special trip to recycle styrofoam even through residents pay for recycling

Dear Editor,

On the issue of recycling styrofoam, I agree styrofoam should be able to get recycled at the bottle depot.

I live in Murrayille and I have to drive up to Port Kels depot to get rid of styrofoam. In a huge city like ours, it makes no sense whatsoever.

It seems like the depot doesn’t want to deal with styrofoam.

It would be a issue for the City and the Township how to recyle styrofoam. It seems the Bottle depot does nt want to deal with the issue that us locals pay recycling fees for.

It could come to the City’s and Township’s attention.

Brent Whitelaw, Murrayville

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorRecycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Rename B.C. but leave people out of it

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley’s Dallas Smith up for four Canadian Country Music Awards

People can vote for Smith in the Fan’s Choice and Single of the Year categories

VIDEO: No injuries in Friday night fire at Walnut Grove townhouse

Township crews responded to several structure fires including 210th Street and 88th Avenue

Parks Canada moving past colonial narratives to paint larger picture of nation’s history

Fort Langley National Historic Site will not hold Brigade Days due to COVID-19 restrictions

Community action table initiates overdose response card project to save Langley lives

City and Township first responders will distribute resources to help people suffering from addiction

VIDEO: Eight-year-old moose, Oakleaf, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

How much do you know about boats and other watercraft?

UPDATE: RCMP confirm drowning death at Cultus Lake in Fraser Valley

Unidentified adult confirmed deceased after drowning at Entrance Bay

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

Man arrested in connection with sexual assault, robbery near Surrey SkyTrain station

He has not yet been charged, police say

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Most Read