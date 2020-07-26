LETTER: Langley recycler irked by styrofoam rules

Rresident must make a special trip to recycle styrofoam even through residents pay for recycling

Dear Editor,

On the issue of recycling styrofoam, I agree styrofoam should be able to get recycled at the bottle depot.

I live in Murrayille and I have to drive up to Port Kels depot to get rid of styrofoam. In a huge city like ours, it makes no sense whatsoever.

It seems like the depot doesn’t want to deal with styrofoam.

It would be a issue for the City and the Township how to recyle styrofoam. It seems the Bottle depot does nt want to deal with the issue that us locals pay recycling fees for.

It could come to the City’s and Township’s attention.

Brent Whitelaw, Murrayville

