LETTER: Langley Regional Airport should change flight patterns

Letter writer says too many planes are flying over densely populated neighbourhood

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Langley airport has a definite flight pattern.

It is extremely annoying to have small airplanes fly in all possible directions over Murrayville’s dense residential areas.

This concern has been directed before, hence nothing has changed.

G. Lieuwen. Langley

• UNRELATED: No cross-border flights at Langley airport as CBSA withdraws

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.