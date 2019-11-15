Third annual Murrayville Remembrance ceremony attracted upwards of 1,000 people on Nov. 11. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley Remembrance services well-planned and moving

A Brookswood resident offered praise for the volunteers who organized the Nov. 11 ceremony

Dear Editor,

My husband and I reside in Brookswood, and have over the years attended Remembrance Day ceremonies both in Fort Langley and Douglas Park.

This year we chose to attend the ceremony at the Murrayville Cenotaph at 44th Avenue and 216th Street. We wish to compliment the organizers for their efforts in providing us with a very thoughtful, faultless, dignified and well-planned event. Grace Muller who emceed the proceedings, as well as the various speakers and participants all did so in a well rehearsed manner. The sound system provided excellent acoustics that were really appreciated by my husband who is quite hard of hearing. He was amazed by the fact that he was able to understand every word that was spoken. We particularly appreciated the poem, new to us, The Parade Ground Beneath Our Feet.

The RCMP presence was very helpful. They displayed a very friendly and warm manner in their assistance to the public.

We left the site feeling that our brave military personnel had been well remembered.

Judy Doyharcabal, Brookswood

