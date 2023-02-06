Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley renter calls for permit parking

Homeowners often won’t provide parking space for renters and occupy street spots as well, writer said

Dear Editor,

It’s becoming more difficult to find parking as a renter.

With the current bylaws and owners not allowing off-street parking, all while parking their own vehicles on the cul de sac, it makes it all but impossible for renters to expect being somewhat close to our own homes.

I put forward that parking on culs de sac be by permit only, and only for licence plate numbers of renters, not homeowners.

These homes generally have two car garages and four spaces for the owners themselves. Hence the need for regulations to help renters like myself.

I’ve experienced homeowners claim that I’m parking in “their” space only to inform them the streets are public space.

If I wanted to park my car on 196B Street but live on 208th, I could. It would be ridiculous but to make the point to the uninformed… it stops them from making the statement again. But it doesn’t dampen their anger directed at someone who is simply trying to park within a reasonable distance from their front door.

Langley has allowed for basement suites in every new home.

It’s time to allow the renters a place to park.

Whether it be enforced off street parking or my suggestion of permits for renters only.

We are sometimes made to feel like second-class citizens even while helping to pay the owners’ mortgages.

Culs de sac only allow for parking on one side of the street making it even more important to keep owners’ vehicles off of these streets so we can expect to walk a short distance to our homes as well.

We pay taxes, we pay rent, we pay all the same bills yet we sometimes face unprovoked attacks and unreasonable, incorrect ideas from homeowners.

We can all expect something as simple as a short walk home.

Roger Potter, Langley Township

.

• READ MORE: Neighbours banned from parking in school lot

• READ MORE: Opinion column on rethinking car-centric communities

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editorparking

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Community support makes Langley City man’s care package project a success
Next story
COLUMN: Unplugging before bed actually works? What a horrible discovery

Just Posted

Damian Palmieri in action as a ninja turtle at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants snap losing streak in ninja turtle jerseys

First responders at the scene of a wall collapse on a construction site in Aldergrove on Monday, Feb. 6. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times files)
VIDEO: Wall collapses on workers at Aldergrove construction site

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley renter calls for permit parking

This is Cannabis wanted to open a store that would be located just over the 200-metre minimum from Langley Christian School. (From submission to Township)
VIDEO: Langley Township council says no to Murrayville cannabis store down the road from school

Pop-up banner image