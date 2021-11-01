LETTER: Langley resident and wife forced to dodge motorists while using crosswalks

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Letter: Scooter user frustrated by motorists, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 28]

I frequently cross the street at 56th Avenue and 201A Street with my wife on her scooter. We are always extremely watchfull and careful when we do so. She speeds up and crosses faster than I walk to get out of the way quickly.

Rob Duff, Langley City

