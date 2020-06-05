LETTER: Langley resident calls on public to use distancing

A worker in the long-term care field notes that people can have no symptoms but spread COVID-19

Dear Editor,

I am writing to address the disregard some residents in Walnut Grove show for social distancing at grocery stores.

I have been a few times since COVID-19 and social distancing was implemented. According to the supervisor only 70 shoppers are allowed at one time in one local store. However, in my opinion there were more than that limit on the times I was there.

People do not adhere to social distancing nor do they follow the lines indicating one way traffic in the store.

I work in a long-term care facility and on these three occasions shopping at the same store, I became very anxious and almost had panic attacks because most of the shoppers don’t seem to take this situation seriously.

COVID-19 is still out there, and no one knows who can be asymptomatic. I just wish people would care about others and adhere to Dr Bonnie Henry’s message.

Jane Van Druten, Yorkson

