LETTER: Langley resident calls on society to do better regarding homelessness

Recent 1,600-mile drive through U.S. shocked local letter writer

Dear Editor,

My wife and I completed a 1,600-mile trek from our winter residence in Yuma, Ariz. From Bakersfield, Calif. to Lynden, Wash., the homeless camps along the way via the I-5 Interstate are shocking.

We have been travelling south for the past 15 years and have never seen such a dire situation.

The living conditions of the people are horrendous. The garbage, the noise from the traffic, and the poor cats and dogs that are loyal to their owners are surely not healthy. Living in tents with tarps and no sanitary facilities or running water. Mental health issues are a concern.

How did it come to this? I have no answers.

We elect politicians to deal with this dire situation, and they appoint bureaucrats and public servants to try and address the problem.

They have failed. We have failed.

We need a solution.

I am not a politician nor civil servant, just a taxpayer.

I have no solution.

I am just a concerned citizen of North America.

Mitchell Ransom, Otter

.

• READ MORE: 23,000 people experienced homelessness in 2019 in B.C.

• READ MORE: Housing minister, municipal governments at odds over B.C. housing supply report

.

