LETTER: Langley resident challenged MP’s immigration ‘truths’

A writer says well-vetted immigrants who can contribute to Canadian society should be the priority.

Dear Editor,

Member of Parliament John Aldag’s response to the letter on immigration previously submitted cannot go unchecked.

First, it is not “demonizing” immigrants to suggest that they come into our country legally through our legal ports of entry.

Anyone not doing so is committing an illegal act which demonstrates to me that they are not of good character and should not pass the vetting process.

Mr. Aldag suggests that these people are asylum seekers, which begs the question as to why someone would be seeking asylum from our southern border which is from the United States. Since “asylum” means protection from political persecution, usually involving a threat to the lives of these people, there can be no need of “asylum seekers” coming to our southern border as there is no fear of persecution in the United States.

It is interesting that Mr. Aldag states that these “asylum seekers” are being “intercepted” by law enforcement officials. Why the need to “intercept” them if they are indeed coming legally to our ports of entry?

I am tired of politicians playing fast and loose with our immigration system. I support legal immigration, proper vetting, and waiting one’s turn in the cue while recognizing that a refugee and an immigrant are not one and the same.

So many politicians, in their rush to welcome newcomers to Canada, do so while stepping over those that are marginalized in our own country. There are far too many homeless Canadians and those that have to use support systems such as the food banks.

I feel that my tax dollars would be better spent on looking after our own people first and foremost, and that immigrants be self-sufficient, and ready to assimilate to our values and customs, when they arrive in Canada. This is about welcoming immigrants and refugees that wish to be a productive and contributing members of Canadian society.

Arlene Laing, North Langley

