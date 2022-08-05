LETTER: Langley resident cherishes being back in this community

For B.C. Day the Langley Advance Times and Aldergrove Star asked readers to share their thoughts on where they live.

We resettled in B.C. five years ago this July after living many years with family in Ontario and two chilly winters in Manitoba.

For my New Zealander husband, this has certainly felt like a home coming with the Pacific climate and nature on our doorstep. Between the snow-capped mountain views, the ocean breeze and the green forests all around, B.C. has captured my heart as well!

It has been a wonderful place to raise our children here in the Fraser Valley, and they have enjoyed the range of options for studying different subjects and making good friends at our local schools here in Walnut Grove.

We love how diverse people continue to immigrate here from all over the world.

We have also witnessed the moving and painful journey towards reconciliation with our Indigenous First Nations communities and pray that more healing would come in the future.

We work with the Salvation Army here, and have met so many amazing and resilient people throughout the province, both those experiencing the challenges of the housing crisis and the opioid crisis and those who care for them.

How a community treats its most vulnerable members matters and upholding human dignity is essential.

B.C. continues to be an innovative place with people willing to apply new solutions to various problems.

May this fresh and insightful approach continue as we learn to protect the natural beauty of our environment and use our economic resources to create a place of sustainability and enjoyment for generations to come.

Pastor Renée McFadden, Salvation Army Willows Church

