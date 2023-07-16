A woman watches the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War, on Ukrainian Volunteer Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Associated Press/with permission )

LETTER: Langley resident concerned about Putin’s war and those ‘who walk in the aftermath of insanity’

Local man concerned the world is not doing enough to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine

Letter to the Editor,

Letter to Russia,

Letter to the United Nations,

Are there words to describe Putin that would meet the horror that has been raining down on Ukraine and the Ukrainian people?

Simple no, but here are a few words that cross my mind: Evil, degenerate, a case for the world to execute in the International court.

Putinwill go down into infinity as inhuman and a diabolical example of insanity incarnated into human form.

Evil resides in many formats and war against a nation such as Ukraine is pure evil. The history of the world has seen many dictators, and we all know who they are, and the crimes they committed, and they all have one ending, Putin will be no different. It’s a matter of time, place and the spinning dials on a clock.

One day on the news we will read, “Putin in his last miserable breathe drawn said to Russia, “forgive me”, but the world will switch the channel on the television, burn the newspaper and turn off their computers, and say to themselves, “good riddance,” and that will be his morning news and his epitaph will lie six feet under with the worms.

The Russian nation “he” destroyed will remain as a reminder to the Russian people, “evil can be one of their own,” war is not only hell against another nation, but it’s a dangerous retribution against themselves, Russia, because they stood by and did nothing to stop the evil Putin did.

Are there words to describe Putin? Ask the people – the dead, the dying, the living who perished into the embers of war and who walk in the aftermath of insanity.

Ask the people if there are words to describe Putin. My words are too feeble.

Cran Campbell, Langley City

.

