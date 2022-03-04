LETTER: Langley resident critical of Metro Van board’s Campbell Heights vote

Once rural acreages in the Campbell Heights area are selling and being redeveloped as industrial or commercial space. The South Surrey area abuts Langley Township. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Re: Metro Vancouver board endorses Surrey’s South Campbell Heights development plan

For many of us, Metro Vancouver’s board of directors vote on Friday [Feb. 25] to proceed with industrialization of South Campbell Heights, including the Little Campbell River watershed, wasn’t just disappointing, but sickening.

The writer of the news story might have asked other questions, instead of reaching out to the president of the Surrey Board of Trade for predictable remarks.

I’d like to hear why Mayor Bill Dingwall of Pitt Meadows changed his mind from his previous vote, and voted in favour of the project? Why did Councillor Jeannie Kanakos of Delta (sitting in for Councillor Dylan Kruger, who sits on the Metro Climate Action Committee) apparently talk about being opposed to the proposal but vote for it anyway?

More importantly, let’s ask Burnaby Councillor and Metro chair Suk Dhaliwal when he will resign as vice chair of the Metro Climate Action Committee, after voting in favour of the project. And let’s also ask Lion’s Bay Mayor Ron McLaughlin and Councillor Allison Patton of Surrey to step down from the Metro Climate Action Committee. They also voted in favour of industrializing the valley.

What hypocrisy.

It’s sad and frustrating when local politicians dismiss the work of qualified professionals and scientists (aka environmentalists) when they present factual information on ground water management, aquifer health, wildlife habitat, species-at-risk, and other critical matters to the Board on Friday and at previous meetings. These people work tirelessly in our communities with little respect or credit.

Respect too, is due to Semiahmoo First Nation chief Harley Chappell and Councillor Joanne Charles for their presentations. It’s not acceptable that councils typically acknowledge First Nations at the beginning of meetings as a head nod to reconciliation, and yet in effect, marginalize these legitimate voices.

Friday, we heard Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum claim that Surrey is “100 per cent committed” to ongoing consultation and dialogue with Semiahmoo First Nation – when the Surrey council has already clearly proved otherwise.

Reconciliation isn’t a word to be thrown around, whilst calling First Nations groups ‘stakeholders’. Indigenous peoples’ and their First Nations are rightful governments, and therefore, should be partners in transparent decision-making processes on matters which affect them, under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

We cannot afford local politicians who lack capacity for facts and the fortitude to provide leadership through the difficult tasks that are in front of us.

Ask yourself what leadership really looks like.

And as we get closer to the fall municipal elections, voters would do well to not just hear what politicians say, but watch what they do.

Catherine Grey, Langley Township

.

• READ MORE: Metro Van board endorses Campbell Heights development plan

• READ MORE: Transportation a key issue for South Langley and other neighbourhoods

.