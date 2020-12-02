Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley resident disappointed with paper’s lack of Nov. 25 coverage

Reader critical of paper for not covering International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women

Dear Editor,

I find it particularly disturbing that the all female editorial board of the Langley Advance Times did not/does not find it newsworthy to acknowledge the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

With the increase of violence with the COVID-19 pandemic, services falling far short of growing need and 16 days dedicated to the public awareness of this social ill.

A missed opportunity to help raise some much needed funds for organizations doing this difficult and dangerous work keeping women, children and pets safe.

Yet, the LAT deems it newsworthy to report on shoplifters at Marks Work Wearhouse and a broken door?

So very disappointing.

Joden Hayes, Langley

.

