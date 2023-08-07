Mary Saunders, a judge, chairs the Federal Election Boundary Commission for B.C. Ken Carty is also a member of the three-person commission. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley resident doesn’t like the math of the federal riding redesign

B.C. voters not equitably represented compared to PEI

Dear Editor,

[Re: Langley ridings split up, Langley Advance Times, July 27]

The redrawing of federal election boundaries is essential to keep the strength of our individual votes balanced, close to equal.

Each of our MPs should go to Ottawa representing the same number of constituents. Given our rapid population growth rate, I doubt addressing this balancing act once every 10 years is sufficient.

When I compared P.E.I. numbers of voters per MP with Vancouver Island numbers, I discovered an out of balance situation and learned the problem is embedded in our constitution, which guarantees P.E.I. four ridings, regardless of population.

By my rough calculations, it takes 2.5 Vancouver Island voters to equal the power of 1 P.E.I. voter. This huge imbalance needs correcting.

Joining with citizens of Abbotsford and Surrey to form equal numbers, convinced each of our MPs goes to Ottawa representing somewhat the same number of voters as all the other across Canada is incorrect.

Therefore, I suggest we simply ask P.E.I. to cut their number of MPs by 50 per cent from four to two. Their response will prove interesting.

Larry Woodrow, Willoughby

READ MORE: Electoral commission's original redesign called a 'dog's breakfast'

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

