LETTER: Langley resident encourages all eligible to vote in federal election

Dear Editor,

I’d like to encourage everyone to get out and vote. We often think that our one vote doesn’t count but if even a few people don’t vote, it could mean a big difference in the election results. If everyone votes then we have representation from all sectors of the population in the voting process.

Canada goes to the polls on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 to elect our 44th prime minister. Canada is fortunate that we can say that. We have a long history of being able to vote without the fear of violence, which is not true in other parts of the world.

Educate yourself about the local candidates, their platforms and records. How have they been involved in Langley and what do they stand for? How can they help locally? Also, look at the records of the federal parties. How do you feel about legislation that they have passed?

Now is your chance to make a difference in your life and the life of others.

Please vote on or before Sept. 20.

Dianne Kask, Aldergrove

