LETTER: Langley resident encourages ‘brown’ lawns during summer heat

Murrayvill resident said drought issues around the globe will have local impacts

Dear Editor,

The U.S.A. is reporting that California’s two largest reservoirs are literally drying up. The impact of this will be staggering.

Locally while yet not to a critical point, requires some strategic planning now. The first and easiest is to prohibit lawn watering for a certain period of time.

What a waste of water!

Grass is very resilient and always bounces back.

I have enclosed pictures of my lawn from last summer. The first was taken Aug. 29 and the second Sept. 20. No watering other than Mother Nature took place.

Save the water.

Green will go brown, and it will return.

Leave the sprinklers off and think long term, otherwise we surely will be dealing with a California situation in the future.

Gerry Larson, Murrayville

• READ MORE: Local 2022 restrictions allow for lawn watering once per week

• READ MORE: Learn about B.C.’s water licensing for irrigation/commercial users

