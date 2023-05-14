LETTER: Langley resident enjoyed kids’ perspective in Design an Ad publication

Dear Editor,
[Re: Design an Ad, Langley Advance Times, April 27]
It was a breath of fresh air to read the children’s ads in the April 27 edition. I rarely read the same old boring ads, but these made me pay attention. They were cute, sincere and creative. Perhaps some of these businesses could offer some schools payment to help create an ad or two. It would help the school and the business with some new and refreshing advertisements.
Sandra Murphy, Langley City
