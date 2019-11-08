LETTER: Langley resident enters debate on imposing views on other people

Personal choice is not always the sole determining factor in one’s actions

Dear Editor,

Stephen Ross has missed an important aspect to his stance.

If we’re not supposed to impose our beliefs upon another, why does society disapprove and try to prevent suicide? Surely this is, to quote him, the ‘personal choice’ of the individual, which should be respected and not interfered with by any societal agency.

Secondly, whenever a ‘personal choice’ involves another person, it is no longer personal and inflicts a set of values upon that person making them a pawn subservient to their desires.

Norma Johnson, Brookswood