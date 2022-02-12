LETTER: Langley resident frustrated by lack of indoor masking

Dear Editor,

Are masks really enforced and if they are, how are they enforced and by who? I’m asking this, because I live in an apartment building in downtown Langley and some of the residents here, refuse to wear them, even though they haven’t been vaccinated.

There’s one who hangs out in the main lobby and wanders around the building with no mask. She refuses to get vaccinated and when I’ve asked her why she doesn’t wear a mask? Her reply is she doesn’t believe in them, just like she doesn’t believe in getting vaccinated.

Can someone please tell me why masks are not being enforced?

By the way, there are signs up all over the building telling everybody that masks are mandatory, so there’s no excuse for anybody, not to wear one.

Brad Niessen, Langley City

