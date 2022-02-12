Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley resident frustrated by lack of indoor masking

B.C. sets masking rules but where is the enforcement, letter writer wonders

Dear Editor,

Are masks really enforced and if they are, how are they enforced and by who? I’m asking this, because I live in an apartment building in downtown Langley and some of the residents here, refuse to wear them, even though they haven’t been vaccinated.

There’s one who hangs out in the main lobby and wanders around the building with no mask. She refuses to get vaccinated and when I’ve asked her why she doesn’t wear a mask? Her reply is she doesn’t believe in them, just like she doesn’t believe in getting vaccinated.

Can someone please tell me why masks are not being enforced?

By the way, there are signs up all over the building telling everybody that masks are mandatory, so there’s no excuse for anybody, not to wear one.

Brad Niessen, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Most Canadians oppose Ottawa protest but sympathize with frustrations

• READ MORE: Provinces announce COVID-19 restrictions being eased

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
WEB POLL: Where is housing affordability going?

Just Posted

Critter Care was notified about the injured beaver at 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 9. The society dispatched a rescue team immediately and spent more than four hours on site. The beaver died on the morning of Feb. 11 as the fuel had ingested into her skin. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Diesel-soaked beaver dies despite rescue effort by Langley’s Critter Care

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident frustrated by lack of indoor masking

Langley City and Township both saw changes in home occupancy since the last Canadian Census. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Census data suggests more families, potentially empty homes in Langley

Delta Islanders forward Haiden Dickson was the first overall pick in the 2022 Western Lacrosse Association Junior Draft on February 10. (Photo courtesy of Candice Ward Photography/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LEC hosts Western Lacrosse Association junior draft