LETTER: Langley resident horrified by happenings in Ukraine war

Dear Editor,

“Putin, the Butcher of Ukraine”

The pictures, the videos, the carnage, the death of civilians, the mass destruction, the mass oblivion of structures of homes, hospitals and peoples’ daily lives reveal the insanity of war, the moments lives changed.

War crimes against humanity and the people of Ukraine is an understatement, and to find the appropriate words of its reality for the butchery and destruction of a peaceful nation I don’t believe they can be found.

Putin and the leaders of the armed forces of Russia need to be held accountable and brought to the front to the World Court for trial and sentencing.

Civilization has taking an injury which will take a lifetime to heal and never again, never again this butcher of Ukraine, Putin should never be given the opportunity to walk freely amongst the inhabitants of this world.

The sentence is the verdict we, as nations on this earth, find to condemn the actions Putin has taken.

“The Butcher of Ukraine”

“War criminal”

“A sentence for life”

Cran Campbell, Langley City

