LETTER: Langley resident irked by lack of social distancing in MP’s Christmas card photo

A constituent is concerned about the message a group family photos sends during a global pandemic

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen sent out Christmas cards and one local constituent is concerned about the message it sends in the age of COVID.

Dear Editor,

Re: The Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen Christmas card

Enter: Sarcasm

How nice to receive a Christmas card from Tamara Jansen that was probably paid for with mine and your tax dollars. What a lovely picture of her with her husband and many grandchildren on the front. It must be so nice to spend time with your grandchildren.

• COVID NEWS: 35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

My children haven’t seen any of their grandparents since the summer because of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns. I wonder how many different households that picture represents. Including her and her five children, it is potentially six.

Wow, what a nice big family get together!

Maybe all those kids are home-schooled and none of them attend daycare. Maybe the whole pack of them live together in one house?

What do you think?

Leanne Demuth, Langley City

.

Christmas

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen sent out Christmas cards and one local constituent is concerned about the message it sends in the age of COVID.
Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
