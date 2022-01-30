LETTER: Langley resident irked by overflowing garbage bins

Throwaway society is obsessed with trying to seem green

John Hof was at Langley Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, when an overflowing garbage container caught his attention.

Dear Editor,

I snapped this photo at Langley Memorial Hospital on Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. (Jan 23).

It spoke to me about our throw-away society obsessed with environmental concerns.

I believe that might be a plastic straw in the cup atop the garbage can. (Sarcasm intended.)

John Hof, Langley

.

Langley Memorial HospitalLetter to the Editorwaste disposal