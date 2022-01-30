John Hof was at Langley Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, when an overflowing garbage container caught his attention.
LETTER: Langley resident irked by overflowing garbage bins
Throwaway society is obsessed with trying to seem green
Dear Editor,
I snapped this photo at Langley Memorial Hospital on Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. (Jan 23).
It spoke to me about our throw-away society obsessed with environmental concerns.
I believe that might be a plastic straw in the cup atop the garbage can. (Sarcasm intended.)
John Hof, Langley
Langley Memorial HospitalLetter to the Editorwaste disposal
