John Hof was at Langley Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, when an overflowing garbage container caught his attention.

LETTER: Langley resident irked by overflowing garbage bins

Throwaway society is obsessed with trying to seem green

Dear Editor,

I snapped this photo at Langley Memorial Hospital on Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. (Jan 23).

It spoke to me about our throw-away society obsessed with environmental concerns.

I believe that might be a plastic straw in the cup atop the garbage can. (Sarcasm intended.)

John Hof, Langley

