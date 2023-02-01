LETTER: Langley resident joins fight to save potato farm

Ron and Wes Heppell walked through a potato storage facility at Heppell’s Potato Corp. in 2018. The family has farmed on a portion of the federal land for more than 50 years. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

[ALC eyes potato farm, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 2 and online]

The federal government is moving through the process of disposal (of the five plots of land at 192nd Street and 36th Avenue), but this will not necessarily result in selling the land as other government agencies or institutions may wish to opt for its use.

The expected Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) recommendation that these lands should be placed in the Agricultural Land Reserve will require the endorsement of the federal government and that will likely be coupled with the identity of the future custodial agency or agencies.

I do see some risk to agricultural use if portions of the land come under differing use.

In March, a federal report that will determine if there are species at-risk on the land is expected. The report will affect decisions about future use. This and consideration of Indigenous wishes has delayed progress in completing the inventory of institutional interest.

Nigel Bell, Brookswood

