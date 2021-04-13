LETTER: Langley resident lauds LEC vaccination clinic staff

Local couple impressed with everyone they encountered at the clinic set up in the local hockey arena

People have been leaving Post-It note messages for staff at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Langley Events Centre. (Fraser Health Tweet)

Dear Editor,

My wife and I enjoyed an uplifting, positive, thoroughly enjoyable experience last Thursday.

We went to the Langley Events Centre to receive our COVID-19 vaccine. We were nervous, not knowing what to expect. We were impressed by the professionalism and friendliness displayed by everyone involved. The process went smoothly, thanks to how well every step was organized.

Every person we dealt with, the greeters outside, the people who pointed the way inside, the marvelous nurse who gave us our vaccine, was uniformly outstanding.

Well done, and thank you.

Hey folks – get your vaccine; you won’t be sorry.

Ted Boodle, Langley

CoronavirusLetter to the Editorvaccines