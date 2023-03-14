LETTER: Langley resident offers ideas to help solve some parking woes

Garages and driveways should be used for off-street parking, not storage

Dear Editor,

Parking, parking, parking

To all oficials and by lawmakers, you want to solve parking problems? Scrap all previous rules and get some new rules.

For example two hours parking front of residences for non-residents.

Put signs up for those residents only.

Allow second driveways.

Penalize the ones using the driveway as storage.

Triple the penalty for the ones using double garage for a dog house or storage. When they get visitors, where do they park?

Take all company cars out of the residential areas.

Do not allow one person renting to have two and some times three cars parking on the street.

Respond to a complaints faster, not after 72 hours.

Konstantin Barboutis, Willoughby

