LETTER: Langley resident pens ode to an unusal year

2021 has been quite a year
COVID surfaced and people now live in fear
Wondering if they will contact it
And the end maybe near
Family and friends shut each other out
Depression set in for those with a doubt
Instead of a hug we got the door closed on our face
Video chat became the new pace
Every day the media says how many new cases
Closed the doors of restaurants, bars and other places
Keep your distance and stay six feet apart
Wear a mask in public and wipe down your cart
Vaccinated and unvaccinated are against each other
Sending vibes out of people’s true colours
It’s not love but what is shot in your arm
Believing unvaccinated are the ones causing the harm
May 2022 be a brighter place to be
With open hearts for everyone to see
Only time will tell and hopefully set us all free
To really live our lives once again
From this pandemic
May 2022 bring a healthy year for all.
Anngela Bayer, Brookswood
.
• READ MORE: Need for blood donations never ceases
• READ MORE: COVID and the Greek alphabet
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.