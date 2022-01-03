Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Langley resident pens ode to an unusal year

Saying farewell to 2021 in verse

2021 has been quite a year

COVID surfaced and people now live in fear

Wondering if they will contact it

And the end maybe near

Family and friends shut each other out

Depression set in for those with a doubt

Instead of a hug we got the door closed on our face

Video chat became the new pace

Every day the media says how many new cases

Closed the doors of restaurants, bars and other places

Keep your distance and stay six feet apart

Wear a mask in public and wipe down your cart

Vaccinated and unvaccinated are against each other

Sending vibes out of people’s true colours

It’s not love but what is shot in your arm

Believing unvaccinated are the ones causing the harm

May 2022 be a brighter place to be

With open hearts for everyone to see

Only time will tell and hopefully set us all free

To really live our lives once again

From this pandemic

May 2022 bring a healthy year for all.

Anngela Bayer, Brookswood

