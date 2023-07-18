LETTER: Langley resident pleased to see bike patrols back in action

Dear Editor,
[Re: RCMP bike patrol hits the streets, Langley Advance Times, July 6]
So pleased to see this happening again. Sure hope they include Walnut Grove and Willoughby in their efforts.
It was very comforting to see them in years past patrolling through our neighbourhood here in Walnut Grove. Crime is increasing in this area.
Jeff Laurie, Walnut Grove
.
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.