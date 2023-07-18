RCMP officers completed a five-kilometre ride in Brookswood as part of the bike training course in Langley on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley resident pleased to see bike patrols back in action

Walnut Grove resident hopes patrols include his neighbourhood

Dear Editor,

[Re: RCMP bike patrol hits the streets, Langley Advance Times, July 6]

So pleased to see this happening again. Sure hope they include Walnut Grove and Willoughby in their efforts.

It was very comforting to see them in years past patrolling through our neighbourhood here in Walnut Grove. Crime is increasing in this area.

Jeff Laurie, Walnut Grove

• READ MORE: EDITORIAL: RCMP changing with the times

